Russia and Africa to enjoy productive and good relations in our new multipolar world

by PD Lawton , 23 March 2023

“We are convinced that Africa will become one of the leaders of the emerging new multipolar world order, as there are all objective prerequisites for that”.-President Valdimir Putin

The second Russia-Africa Summit was held on 19-20 March, 2023 and was attended by over 40 delegations, representing 75% of the African continent!

The title of the Conference was `Russia-Africa in the multipolar world`.

The first Russia-Africa Summit was held in Sochi in 2019 and the third is planned for later this year in July.

The topics discussed included:

Parliamentary Support of Scientific and Educational Cooperation

Legislative Response to Economic Challenges

Indivisible Security: Capabilities and Contributions of Parliaments

Neocolonialism of the West: How to Prevent the Repetition of History.

Issues of great importance that were focused on included:

protection of sovereignty

the fight against poverty

non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries

countering terrorism and military biological threats

In his address at the Summit, President Putin stated that Russia had always given and would continue to give priority to cooperation with African countries. He added that Russia and African countries stood against neocolonial ideology imposed by foreign states.He expressed his belief in African leadership and said:

“We are convinced that Africa will become one of the leaders of the emerging new multipolar world order, as there are all objective prerequisites for that“.

Chairman of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin,said in his speech:”Our relations have always been built on a disinterested basis, on the principles of mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs. For our country, the African continent has never been the subject of mercantile interest, the use of labor and raw materials, and we cannot say the same about the United States of America and European states.”

Among the delegations that attended were:

the President of the National Assembly of the Central African Republic, Simplice Mathieu Sarandji, the President of the Transitional Legislative Assembly of the Republic of Burkina Faso, Ousmane Bougouma, the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Zimbabwe,Jacob Mudenda, Vice President of the Council of the Nation of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Hamood Abdenasser, head of the delegation of the National Assembly of Madagascar, Honoré Rasolonjatovo, head of the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Jean-Pierre Kanefu, President of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Congo, Pierre Ngolo, and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Parliament of South Africa, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

President of the Transitional Legislative Assembly of Burkina Faso, Ousmane Bougouma, stated:

“Our people have made a completely clear and obvious choice: we want not only to diversify our international partnership, but also to strengthen cooperation with Russia. This is not a short-term phenomenon, this is a long-term and confident choice — partnership with Russia”

Zimbabwe is a country that has lived under Western sanctions for decades.The Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Jacob Mudenda, said:

“Zimbabwe is with you, Zimbabwe is with Russia countering sanctions.”

The President of the National People’s Assembly of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Cipriano Cassamá, stated:

“Russia is a powerful country, Russians are great people. Russia has a great President and statesman….We are always on his side, we stand with him, because we see that President Vladimir Putin, the Russian people, in any conditions continue providing support to other countries. And we will be together with Russia.” .

Many African governments are working with Russia on the restoration of peace including the Central African Republic. The Chairman of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, held a meeting with the President of the National Assembly of the Central African Republic, Simplice Mathieu Sarandji.

Vyacheslav Volodin spoke with the President of the National Transitional Council of the Republic of Mali ,Malick Diaw, the meeting participants discussed further development of cooperation between Russia and Mali and signing of the inter-parliamentary agreement between the State Duma and the Parliament of the Republic of Mali.

