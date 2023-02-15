Roger Winter, Architect of Rwandan Genocide ,Dies Aged 81

Image: AllAfrica Ted Dagne Brian D’Silva, Eric Reeves, Roger Winter John Prendergast

Roger Winter died on 25 January 2023.

This is how the African Pentagon-backed press narrative goes:

https://allafrica.com/stories/202302080600.html

and here from Rwanda:

https://www.newtimes.co.rw/article/4646/news/rwanda/roger-winter-recipient-of-rwandan-heroes-medals-dies-at-80

This is an interview from 2009 with Keith Harmon Snow:

““Hillary Clinton. Hillary Clinton should be indicted for war crimes. She should be brought up in a criminal tribunal and put on the stand. And we should be told who was involved in the war crimes in Central Africa from 1994 to 2001. And the assassination of all these people and the massive killings. So we can name these officials. Susan Rice is another one. She’s the architect. Susan Rice and a guy named Roger Winter are the architects of genocide in Rwanda.”

US Role In Rwandan Genocide

2009 http://dailycensored.com/2009/03/04/us-role-in-rwandan-genocide/

Keith Harmon Snow is an independent war correspondent and former genocide investigator for the United Nations and in 2009 he’s a lecturer at UC Santa Barbara. He was interviewed on Flashpoints news magazine KPFA FM, with Dennis Bernstein.

Keith Snow tells reporter Dennis Bernstein the following in his interview:

[Kieth Harmon Snow] “…And as opposed to be sold the idea that Rwanda is this place with all these people victims that were victims of genocide and survivors and we need to help them and all this nonsense. The current government of Rwanda is the one who perpetrated genocide in Rwanda, in 1990 to 1994 and then they went into Congo or went through the government there and stirred up this hornets nests involving all these other corporations…”

Next Snow adds: [Keith Harmon Snow] “…And so are the so called enemies of the Rwandan government who supposedly committed genocide in Rwanda in 1994…And so you’ve got the huge body of deception out there which said that in a sound bite: Genocide occurred in Rwanda in 1994 in one hundred days of killing, 800,000 Tutsis died and the people who committed that genocide fled to Congo. And this is always used for a justification for Rwanda to be involved in the Congo…”

Snow also states: [Keith Harmon Snow] “…What’s very significant, Dennis, is that December 18th, 2008 the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, the ICTR, determined that there had been no systematic genocide in Rwanda in 1994. There was no conspiracy to commit genocide. Now this was their finding in December of 2008. They, therefore, cleared the top officials…They did sentence them to life in prison because the ICTR has always been about victor’s justice. Victor’s justice means that “We Won, the United States invaded Rwanda,” 1990 to 1994, the was a coup d’ etat. The United States, the Pentagon took control and put its proxy army in power. That’s the people who are in control today, Paul Kagame, and we blamed all of the killing on the Hutus and accused them of genocide. And that’s just total fiction. And this fiction has been created and propagated by people like Ben Affleck, who goes in and doesn’t tell you any of the truth…But then there was Philip Gourevitch who wrote the book, “We Wish to Inform You That Tomorrow our Families will be killed,’ and some many people have read this piece of fiction, believing that its non fiction. And that basically was Clinton administration operatives providing information to Gourevitch, who was writing in the New Yorker, and claiming the Kagame and Usemini were the new breed of African leaders, and essentially covering up a Genocide. Most people believe and we all stood around when genocide happened and we should never have let this happen. We should never have that happen again.

Reporter Dennis Bernstein asks the question:

[Dennis Bernstein] “We stood around but France, in a way, was an active player.”

Keith Harmon Snow replies:

[Keith Harmon Snow] “We are led to believe by the massive media propaganda system that United States stood around and let genocide happen. This is total nonsense. The United States invaded Rwanda, it began in October 1990, culminated in 1994, in a coup d’ etat, we assassinated two Presidents. This was CIA work and Paul Kagame. And this led to the invasion of the Congo and the current state of affairs there now. And the fact is France did not play a part in the genocide in Rwanda even though that’s what everyone wants to believe because the easiest thing for Kagame to say today is, this is what he says, he goes around giving speeches: “We’re the victims of genocide.” As Philip Gourevitch says, “The Tutsis are the Jews of Africa.” And this sets up this system of feeling that we have to morally correct what happened. It puts us in a position of not being able to say anything about it because supposedly we let the genocide happen. When, in fact, we created the war. We caused the genocide that happened. And this is all just coming out through these two International Courts.

Dennis Bernstein asks: “And when you say we caused, give me the one liner, on the we and how.”

[Kieth Harmon Snow]: “The Pentagon. The Pentagon invaded Rwanda using Uganda. There were almost no Rwandans involved in the invasion of Rwanda from 1990 to 1994. The idea that there were all these Tutsis in exile who deserted. That’s the whole Jews thing. The Jews are a people without a State. They made this article up about the Tutsis. A people without a State. So the Tutsis have been given this moral currency as being supposedly the victims of genocide. To get away with absolute murder. And we’re talking from 1990 to 1994. Millions and millions of people being killed in Uganda, Rwanda and Congo, because of this relationship. And so Kagame, and Paul Kabarbai, and Lawrence Nkunda and some other top officials are responsible for some of the worst crimes against humanity, genocide and war crimes in the history of the world. And this is completely unknown. Because as soon as someone like me and you or anyone, especially a Rwandan comes along and says this they are accused of genocide and they’re accused of being a genocide denier. Because the average listener out there has heard over and over and over again, through the media, through Hollywood, through Philip Gourevitch, through The New Yorker, etc. etc., that there was one hundred days of genocide. 800,000 Tutsis were killed. And the Kagame regime stopped the genocide. Which is completely upside down. And so today you’ve got Kagame, he sent out three hundred agents in the world, they’re tracking down anyone who speaks against the Kagame regime. As they just did with this professor from [Inaudible] College, in West Virginia, in the United States who was just arrested and targeted by the Kagame regime and never involved in genocide. There is no remote connection with this poor fellow, with genocide in Rwanda. And this is how the Kagame machine, with its very tight relationships with Clinton officials and Bush officials.”

Dennis Bernstein asks: “Clinton Officials now in the Obama regime?”

[Keith Harmon Snow] replies: “Hillary Clinton. Hillary Clinton should be indicted for war crimes. She should be brought up in a criminal tribunal and put on the stand. And we should be told who was involved in the war crimes in Central Africa from 1994 to 2001. And the assassination of all these people and the massive killings. So we can name these officials. Susan Rice is another one. She’s the architect. Susan Rice and a guy named Roger Winter are the architects of genocide in Rwanda. They should not be in the foreign policy establishment in any sense of the word. And, by the way, this is exactly what we’ve seen going down in Sudan. It’s a guerilla war, it’s backed by the Pentagon. It’s using Uganda as a proxy army, and also Chad and also Egypt. And creating this propaganda that the government of Sudan is creating genocide. When, in fact, we are all over it. It doesn’t look like that at all. It’s war. It’s open war.”

You can listen to the interview on KPFA FM by clicking on this link:

http://www.kpfa.org/archive/show/30

Source:

http://whale.to/c/us_role.html

Like this: Like Loading...