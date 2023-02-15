President Tshisekedi says : “on the subject of Rwanda, Rwandans are not regarded as the enemy, no! It is the Rwandan regime with Kagame at the head, he makes misery in Congo. The Rwandans and Congolese are brothers and sisters.

Honorable former Rwandan Prime Minister, Faustin Twagiramungu, says that Congolese have never been against Tutsi, never. They are together, always linked

Source: IKONDERALIBRE FREEDOM OF SPEECH

Jan 11, 2023

“Le CONGO, Les Congolais n’ont jamais été contre les tutsi…JAMAIS”/ Premier Ministre TWAGIRAMUNGU Ikondera Libre 11/01/2023

