Robert Sobukwe : “There is only one race, the human race”

“The Africanists take the view that there is only one race to which we all belong, and that is the human race. In our vocabulary therefore, the word “race”, as applied to man, has no plural form.”- Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe

Source: Kevin Harris

Robert Sobukwe – A Tribute To Integrity – Kevin Harris – 1996

May 24, 2017

Robert Sobukwe once said: “True leadership demands complete subjugation of self, absolute honesty, integrity and uprightness of character, courage & fearlessness – and above all, a consuming love for one’s people”. This statement underpinned Sobukwe’s selflessness and integrity and the legacy for which he should always be remembered.

