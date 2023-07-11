Regional Coordination Key in Africa’s High-Speed Rail Network Project

Interview with Eric Ntagengerwa, Acting Head of the Transport and Mobility Division at the Infrastructure and Energy Department, African Union Commission

Source: Railways Africa Magazine

The conversation unveils the meticulous coordination required to manage the 13 projects within the High-Speed Railway Network, all aimed at connecting Africa through an integrated corridor approach. Eric emphasises the critical role of Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and corridor management institutions in this process.

We touch on the incorporation of the private sector in these ambitious projects and the significance of forming public-private partnerships. The conversation provides insights into achieving interoperability between different railway line standards and gauges across the continent.

An intriguing development discussed in the interview is the revival of the African Union of Railways, and Eric provides the background and future potential of this entity.

Finally, the importance of the rail sector in supporting the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement is addressed. As Eric states, rail transport continues to be a priority, potentially replacing road transport in some areas to result in a denser, more efficient network, while also addressing the issue of decarbonisation.

25 June 2023

