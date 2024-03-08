as always, great analysis from this YT channel

Source: African Insider

Reaction to Rwanda’s Arrogant behavior towards AU Meeting on Congo

6 March 2024

Rwanda’s recent actions undermining an African Union meeting aimed at discussing peace in Congo have sparked widespread condemnation and concern among African nations. The move, perceived as disruptive and counterproductive to regional stability efforts, has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters. Many people, including diplomats and experts, have expressed dismay at Rwanda’s behavior, highlighting the need for collaborative efforts within the African Union to address conflicts and promote peace on the continent.

Like this: Like Loading...