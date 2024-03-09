Source: Canadian Patriot Press

Connecting the Dots with Matt Ehret and Guest: Michel Chossudovsky

12 Feb 2024

On today’s show, Professor Michel Chossudovsky discusses the Weaponization of International Law and Lessons of Nuremberg. February 10, 2024 Watch Connecting the Dots with Matt Ehret live every Saturday from 11am-2pm ET on https://tntradio.live/ GUEST OVERVIEW: Michel Chossudovsky is an award-winning author, Professor of Economics (emeritus) at the University of Ottawa, Founder and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), Montreal, Editor of Global Research. He has taught as visiting professor in Western Europe, Southeast Asia, the Pacific and Latin America. He has served as economic adviser to governments of developing countries and has acted as a consultant for several international organizations. He is the author of 13 books. He is a contributor to the Encyclopaedia Britannica. His writings have been published in more than twenty languages. In 2014, he was awarded the Gold Medal for Merit of the Republic of Serbia for his writings on NATO’s war of aggression against Yugoslavia.

You can find Michel Chossudovsky at his website: Global Research https://www.globalresearch.ca/

