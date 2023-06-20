Russia complied with the West`s demands to release Ukrainian grain. 31.7million tons were exported. Only 3% went to the African states in dire need of food: Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Ethiopia.

3%

38.9% went to the EU

Firstly, it is a sign of the new times that Africa takes up its rightful role on the world stage, in this case as peace negotiators.

Secondly, they will hear first hand from Russia, just how duplicitous the West is ( if they were still under any illusion that deals could be fair and square)

Source: Russia News

Putin meets with heads of delegations of African States | Russia, Africa, Ukraine

18 June 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Moscow with heads of African delegations. The conversation was about the conflict in Ukraine and the grain deal.

Like this: Like Loading...