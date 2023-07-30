strongly recommended : full interview can be accessed in the link below the video which is Dr Philip McMillan`s substack

Source: Vejon Health

Professor Dolores Cahill discusses Autoimmunity – Relevant to vaccines?

Jul 27, 2023

Prof Cahill is one of the most significant autoimmune experts in the world. Listen to her explain the scientific process around investigation and making a diagnosis. Her views on the risks of Covid vaccines makes her a target to those who are promoting them. Listen to the full interview here: Rebuilding Scientific Integrity after COVID-19 https://philipmcmillan.substack.com/p…

Like this: Like Loading...