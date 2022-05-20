Princy Mthombeni: Nuclear Technology for Africa`s Agenda for Sustainable Development

A kettle boiled twice a day by a family in Britain uses 5x as much electricity as a person in Mali uses per year

An Ethiopian takes 87x longer to consume 150kW hours of electricity than someone in the United Kingdom

A Tanzanian takes 8 years to consume as much electricity as an American consumes in 1 month

A freezer in the United States consumes 10x more electricty than a Liberian uses in 1 year

“This is really the true reality of our Africa. So access to energy is crucial not only for health and education improvement but also for unlocking the economic potential for Africa and therefore lifting many people out of poverty .

Africa is simply tired of being in the dark. And I think it is time for our leaders to take decisive actions and turn around this narrative to power up Africa and accelerate the pace of economic transformation and drive much needed industrialization to create jobs.” – Princy Mthombeni

“Like slavery and apartheid, poverty is not natural. It is man-made and it can be overcome and eradicated by the action of human beings as long as poverty,injustice and gross inequality exist in our world none of us can truly rest” – Mandela

Source: Sebastien Perimony

Princy Mthombeni : Nuclear for Africa

17 April 2022

Like this: Like Loading...