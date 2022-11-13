re posted from MSINGI AFRIKA

Poverty in Afrika is a multi billion dollar business

by Samuel Phillips

Have you ever wondered why it looks as if poverty in Afrika cannot be removed? Have you wondered why with all the foreign interventions in Afrika, and all the billions of dollars sent in to do poverty alleviation programs, nothing seems to change? Have you wondered why it is that the major narrative you hear about Afrika on the media is either violence or poverty and the many other negative things that they push as news? Or have you thought about why it is that with all the millions of high level intelligent and innovative Afrikans we have, a large percentage of Afrikans still cannot make ends meet, and they still deal with lack and poverty daily? Here is what I believe is the problem. Poverty in Afrika is a created and well-funded “brand”. Poverty in Afrika is business. Yes, you heard me. Poverty in Afrika is a multi-billion-dollar business that uses the corruption, inaction and ignorance of some Afrikans as offices and business spaces for the huge enterprise and it’s majorly controlled from outside of Afrika.

