Nuclear energy can be an answer to electricity deficit-Kalunga

June 1, 2022

Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Kennedy Kalunga says investment in nuclear energy has immense benefits of reliable, affordable and clean source of electricity.

Mr Kalunga says nuclear energy provides electricity that is not affected by fluctuations in weather patterns.

He says Zambia like many other countries has experienced fluctuations in rainfall patterns arising from climate change which has resulted in deficits in hydro power generation.

Mr Kalunga says the decline in hydro power generation has negatively impacted on the country’s economic development.

