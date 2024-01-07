Source: George Galloway

Yemen are applying economic sanctions against the Zionist state to try to force it to ceasefire. To try to force it to allow water in. To the Palestinians in Gaza who dying of thirst… trying to allow some repair to the hospitals in Gaza so that they can treat the wounded and try to save the dying and the dead. Try to save them from being placed in that cold earth in the Gaza Strip. The people of Yemen are only trying to get the sewage system repaired in Gaza. Which is the cause of now rampant disease. That’s all the Yemen people are doing.

No2 Non-Yemeni Sam!

5 January 2024

#Gaza #Lebanon #Yemen #Iran #Syria #Watch the latest #No2Nato #No2War broadcast with Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Peter Ford and yours truly: YouTube • Up The Red Sea without a Paddle

