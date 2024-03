Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali continue to reject the old world order. Bravo pour eux!!!

Source: 2nacheki

Niger Proudly Reacts to US Military Expulsion from the Country for Illegal Occupation

18 March 2024

Niger reacted to the news that the country’s government had suspended military cooperation with the US because of Illegal actions carried out by the United states. This comes After Niger Also Kicked out the French Military for Supporting Terrorism in the West African Country.

