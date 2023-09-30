Niger demands ‘negotiated framework’ for France withdrawal

People participate in a march in Niamey, Niger, on 30 July 2023, in support of a coup that ousted pro-Western former president, Mohamed Bazoum. (Photo by AP)

Niger’s military government has demanded a “negotiated framework” for the French troop planned pull-out from the West African country.

In a statement released overnight, the government said the timeframe for the pull-out “must be set out in a negotiated framework and by mutual agreement.”

The statement came after French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Sunday the withdrawal of France’s ambassador from Niger, and an end to its military presence in the country after he had initially taken a defiant stance.

continue reading HERE: Source:

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/09/26/711557/Niger-demands-negotiated-framework-France-withdrawal