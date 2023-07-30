Niger: Another Globalist Ally in Africa Gone

Niger’s army has officially backed a group of soldiers in their coup attempt, despite a defiant stance by the overthrown president, Mohamed Bazoum.

In a statement posted on Thursday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Niger’s army chief of staff Abdou Sidikou Issa said the decision to support the soldiers was necessary to “avoid a deadly confrontation between the various forces.”

The military in a statement signed by Issa said it had “decided to adhere to the… declaration” made by soldiers committing the coup.

A group of soldiers calling themselves the Defense and Security Forces (FDS), declared on Wednesday they had “decided to put an end to the regime.”

Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane spokesperson for the FDS said Niger’s Presidential Guard had detained Bazoum.

