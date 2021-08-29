Neo-Colonial Interference in Ethiopia :Mikhail Gamandiy-Egorov, Russian journalist

In the new multi-polar world we are living in, the Warlords of Westminster and Washington can no longer dictate policy to free and sovereign countries like Ethiopia . Their colour revolutions and destabilization strategies of supporting rebel militias, minority groups and opposition parties are not working as well as they once were, thanks to the increasing industrialization of African states like Ethiopia, which makes countries less beholden to the IMF. It is the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative ( BRI) and Russia`s offer of powering Africa in the energy sector that are enabling African states to industrialize and regain their sovereign status.

Source: OBN Oromyiaa [Oromia Broadcasting Network]

Talk to OBN/FUTURE AFRICA|Mikhail Gamandiy-Egorov, Russian journalist and entrepreneur.

29 August 2021

