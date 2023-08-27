re posted from EAST AFRICAN COMMUNITY

Negotiations between EAC and Federal Republic of Somalia for admission into EAC begin in Nairobi, Kenya

East African Community Headquarters, Arusha, Tanzania, 22nd August, 2023: Negotiations between the East African Community (EAC) and the Federal Republic of Somalia for the entry of Somalia into the EAC begun in earnest in Nairobi, Kenya today.

The nine-day negotiations have brought together experts from the seven (7) EAC Partner States, the EAC Secretariat, East African Legislative Assembly and East African Court of Justice, and their counterparts from the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Speaking when she officially opened the negotiations at the Main Campus of the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete, Nairobi, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for East African Community, ASALs and Regional Development, Hon. Rebecca Miano, said that negotiations between the EAC and Somalia were being held in accordance with a directive by the 22nd Extraordinary Summit to the Secretariat and the Council to commence negotiations with Somalia.

“These negotiations between EAC and Somalia are therefore being held in accordance with the directive of the Summit and the relevant legal framework of the Community. The negotiations are expected to focus on, among others, the following clusters: Political, Legal and Institutional; Infrastructure, Productive and Social Sectors; and Economic and Trade Affairs.

continue reading HERE: Source:

https://www.eac.int/press-releases/2859-negotiations-between-eac-and-federal-republic-of-somalia-for-admission-into-eac-begin-in-nairobi,-kenya

Like this: Like Loading...