Source: Canadian Patriot Press

Multipolar Reality with Matthew Ehret: The Fantasy & Reality Shaping the West

1 August 2023

In this week’s episode of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News, Matt and V discuss the world geopolitical terrain and then conduct a deep dive into the fraud of mathematical thinking behind all of the corruption facing western civilization. The fraud of climate science, economics, military science and health science is discussed at some length.

