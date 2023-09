Those who do not know history, are doomed to repeat it

Source: George Galloway

MPs Like Clapping Seals Applauding a Nazi | MOATS with George Galloway Ep 277

27 September 2023

Canada you have a Nazi problem. Prime minister Trudeau applauding an SS member in parliament was akin to dancing on the graves of his countrymen who died in WW11

