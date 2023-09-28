American satanist being hired by Zelensky to work with children in Ukraine and Canadian government prove that President Putin has been right all along

Source: Canadian Patriot Press

Breaking History Ep 13: The Blood and Soil Cult of Fascism

28 September

In this episode of Breaking History, Sean and Matt discuss the origins of Ukrainian fascism, where Canada acquired its nazi problem, and the synthetic creation of blood and soil cults masquerading as separatist/nationalist movements around the world.

A focus is placed on the new imperial organizing myths created to define a Sikh ethno-nationalist homeland in Punjab (dubbed Khalistan), the manipulation of native americans who have been led to believe that the great advanced civilizations of pre-Columbian America had nothing to do with them, political zionist ideologues, Finnish nazis who believe in ‘Greater Finland’ (including East Karelia carved out of Russia) and much more.

We also discuss the connection of Satanism with fascism (tying this into the appointment of Marina Abramovich as Ukraine’s ambassador in charge of child security).

Like this: Like Loading...