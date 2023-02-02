I LOVE THIS!!!! This is the new paradigm for Africa. Electrified, super modern, super fast railway blasting its way from Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania to Burundi, Eastern Congo, Rwanda and then on across Congo to Congo Brazzaville on the Atlantic coast! What`s not to love???

Source: Yapi Merkezi

MDM December 2022 Progress Video Standard Gauge Railway Line From Morogoro to Makutupora

Jan 13, 2023

About Yapi Merkezi: YM is ranked as 78th in 2017 in the Top International Contractor’s List prepared by monthly magazine Engineering News Record (ENR). Besides it is ranked as 9th in 2017 in Mass Transportation / Light Rail Category of Top International Contractor’s List.

Like this: Like Loading...