David Kurten talks about the fires in Maui of which nothing was normal, the possibility of DEW (Direct Energy Weapons) which are in use officially, and why certain people would benefit from the destruction

Source: David Kurten

Maui fire – Direct Energy Weapons – Build Back Better

14 August 2023

The fires in Maui have devastated the town of Lahaina after locals refused to sell coveted beachfront property to globalists, and plans were agreed to turn Maui into an AI-controlled ‘Smart Island’ with 15-minute neighbourhoods and soulless high rises to replace the existing community.

Like this: Like Loading...