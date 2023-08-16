Dr Shankara Chetty ( South African Family Physician) Dr Rory Donnellan ( South African Pathologist) Richard Hirschman (Embalmer) in conversation with Dr Philip McMillan. Watch the entire interview in the link below



Source: Vejon Health

Have you ever seen Clots like this? DO NOT WATCH if squeamish!

16 August 2023

Clip from a recent discussion about the unusual clots that are being seen by embalmers across the world. Towards the end of the video, the embalmer shows some examples of abnormal clots noted after the procedure. Not for the faint hearted.

Watch full interview here: https://philipmcmillan.substack.com/p…

Dr Shankara Chetty (Family Physician) Dr Rory Donnellan (Pathologist) Richard Hirschman (Embalmer) From a scientific perspective, it is essential to understand the mechanism of these clots and ensure there are no risks in life.

