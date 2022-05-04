Mantashe was right to have fired Becker, says Kemm

re posted from IOL

Becker has repeatedly called for Koeberg to be closed down, and has shown no faith in the highly skilled technical staff at Koeberg, the very people who are involved with the current major life-extension upgrade taking place there.

THERE have been various reports in the media that Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has fired a board member of the National Nuclear Regulator for being unsuitable to serve on the board.

The person concerned is Peter Becker of the anti-nuclear activist group Koeberg Alert Alliance, an anti-nuclear body that is opposed to nuclear power.

