The hundreds of lives that have been lost and the untold suffering of most of the people affected by the flooding in KwaZulu Natal could have been prevented by allocation of suitable land to the poorest of the poor. Land, housing and dignity are the right of all South Africans

Source: SABC News

KZN FLOODS | We need decent housing now: Abahlali baseMjondolo

Hundreds of residents from informal settlements have been left homeless after their homes were washed away by flooding. KZN Premier, Sihle Zikalala says the province has been declared a Disaster Area. Ramaphosa is visiting various communities in the province. Now, we are joined by Abahlali baseMjondolo General Secretary Thapelo Mohapi.

