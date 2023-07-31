Nigeriens want Russia because Russia delivers on security, Russia offers nuclear energy , Russia supports bilateral trade, Russia treats African nations as equals. Note in all the videos from Niger how people are holding Russian flags. Outside the French embassy in Niamey the French flag was torn down and replaced with the Russian flag. ECOWAS sanctions imposed on Mali have not worked politically. Malians support their military government under Colonel Assimi Goita. ECOWAS is threatening the Niger coup leaders because France has told the African alliance of ECOWAS to do so.

Source: Hindustan Times

‘Long Live Putin’ Chants Echo As Protesters Storm French Embassy In Niger; Macron Warns | Watch

30 July 2023

Massive protests erupted outside the French embassy in Niger’s capital Niamey. Pro-junta protesters tried to storm the French embassy and set its door ablaze after Paris suspended aid. They raised slogans like “Long Live Putin” and “Down With France.” France has now warned of retaliation if any of its citizens are harmed amid the protests.

