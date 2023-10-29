Libya parliament orders out envoys of countries that back Israel

Smoke and flames pour out of a high-rise building after an Israeli strike against Gaza City on October 7, 2023. (Photo by Reuters)

Libya’s eastern-based parliament has ordered departure of the ambassadors of the countries that support the Israeli regime, which has brought the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip under a hugely-deadly war.

“We demand that the ambassadors of the states which support the Zionist entity in its crimes leave the territory [of Libya] immediately,” the parliament said in a statement on Wednesday.

The legislature also threatened to cut energy supplies to the countries in question.

“If the massacres committed by the Zionist enemy do not stop, we demand that the Libyan government suspend the export of oil and gas to the states that support it,” the statement added.

Israel launched the devastating war on October 7 after the Gaza Strip-based Palestinian resistance groups staged Operation al-Aqsa Storm, a surprise attack on the occupied territories, in response to the Israeli regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people. The war has killed at least 6,546 Palestinians, including 2,704 children, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

