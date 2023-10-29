Child casualties by Israeli war on Gaza a ‘stain on our conscience’: UNICEF

Palestinian children injured in Israeli air raids are being treated at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 24, 2023. (Photo by Getty Images)

The United Nations Children’s Agency (UNICEF) has decried the “staggering” number of children casualties in the Gaza Strip due to incessant Israeli bombardment of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Adele Khodr, the UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa that the killing and maiming of children, attacks on hospitals and schools, and the denial of humanitarian access “constitute grave violations of children’s rights.”

“The situation in the Gaza Strip is a growing stain on our collective conscience. The rate of death and injuries of children is simply staggering,” Khodr said.

“Even more frightening is the fact that unless tensions are eased, and unless humanitarian aid is allowed, including food, water, medical supplies and fuel, the daily death toll will continue to rise.”

Reporting that 2,360 children had been killed in less than three weeks, UNICEF on Tuesday called for an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded access to humanitarian assistance.

