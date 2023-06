Source: Russian News

Lavrov’s speech at a press conference in Mozambique | Russia, Carlos Meshkita, Maputo. Ukraine

1 June 2023

This is no democracy, this is pure dictate! Speech and answers to media questions by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov during a joint press conference with the Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources of the Republic of Mozambique, Carlos Meschita. Maputo. Many questions related to the crisis in Ukraine.

Like this: Like Loading...