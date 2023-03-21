Kagame Only Wants Assylum Seekers from the UK, how strange…

Rwandan President for Life, Paul Kagame, has told UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, that Rwanda is prepared to take in thousands of assylum seekers and migrants from the UK. So why does Kagame refuse Congolese refugees?

11 January 2023

Rwanda can no longer offer refuge to people fleeing violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Paul Kagame said Monday, stoking already high tensions between the central African neighbours. Persistent fighting in the east of the mineral-rich DRC pits federal troops against rebels from the M23 group, which has captured swathes of territory.

