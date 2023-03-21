Author of Official Narrative of Rwandan Genocide Later Admitted She Suspected Kagame

re posted from GREAT LAKES POST

Alison des Forges knew who killed Habyarimana before dying in the crash of Flight 3407

Human Rights Watch investigator Alison des Forges was considered to be the most knowledgeable American on the Rwandan Genocide and wrote the 1999 book leave none to tell the story which many considered to be the definitive account of the conflict. She testified 11 times before the international criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and gave evidence about the Rwandan Genocide to panels of the French National Assembly the Belgian Senate the United States Congress the organization of African unity and the United Nations in her book she left the question of who down to the presidential aircraft unanswered.

However when interviewed by journalist Lara Santoro in Arusha in 2001 Alison des Forges admitted off the Record that she had always suspected the RPF to be responsible but had recently become convinced unfortunately Alison des Forges passed away before she could make her suspicions public. When all of the evidence interviews and testimony are considered a pretty clear story begins to emerge one that doesn’t look good for the RPF and calls into question its previously accepted role as the savior of #rwanda Rwanda that brought a halt to the genocide in the end it’s pretty obvious why president Paul #kagame Kagame doesn’t like the question who assassinated #Habyarimana.

