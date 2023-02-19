Israeli Observer Delegation Kicked out of African Union Summit!

South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, stated previously that South Africa spoke for at least 24 other members of the AU in rejecting Israeli observer status in the AU on the grounds of Israeli illegal occupation of Palestine

Source: Make Afrika Great

18 Feb 2023

An Israeli observer delegation at the African Union summit in Addis Ababa was kicked out of the opening ceremony on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry said, blaming South Africa and Algeria for the severe diplomatic breach.

Like this: Like Loading...