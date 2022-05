Yesterday, Mike Robinson spoke with Col. Richard Black. Col Black served for 31 years in the US Marines and US Army JAG Corps, before entering politics and serving as a member of the Virginia State Senate.

We discuss the conflict in Ukraine, parallels with the war in Syria, and his views on NATO expansionism.

https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/insight-vox-col-richard-black-on-ukraine