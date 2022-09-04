re posted from EXECUTIVE INTELLIGENCE REVIEW

This article appears in the September 2, 2022 issue of Executive Intelligence Review.

[Print version of this article]

Africa Briefs

In Moscow, South African Defense Minister Modise Aligns with Russia

South Africa’s Defense Minister, Thandi Modise, attended the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security, Aug. 15-17. The mere fact of her participation, indeed only days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had been in South Africa, resulted in tantrums in the British-oriented mainstream press in South Africa.

In addressing the conference, Minister Modise took Russia’s part in its war with NATO in Ukraine, saying, according to Independent Media (South Africa), “Together as peace-loving nations, we must say to those provoking wars and causing conflict across the globe: This far and no further! The world deserves peace, justice and security…. I bring fraternal greetings from the peace-loving people of the Republic of South Africa to the government and people of the Russian Federation, as well as to all delegates who are part of this international peace crusade.”

Modise and Russian Defense Minister Gen. Sergei Shoigu, who hosted the conference, also held a bilateral meeting.

She visited the memorial for Marshal Georgy Zhukov in his home village of Strelkovka on Aug. 17, where she praised his crucial role in World War II. On that occasion, according to TV BRICS, she said: “I think South Africa will always remember who stood by them, who stood by the continent, when the times were difficult; Russia has not, Russia has never colonized any South African or African countries. That’s enough for us to choose.”

Some in South Africa want Modise to be Ramaphosa’s running mate as Deputy President in the next national election.

For the text of President Vladimir Putin’s keynote address to the conference, see EIR of Aug. 26, pp. 19-20. The defense ministers of Russia, China, and India, among others, addressed the conference.

Representatives of Ethiopia, Sudan, Chad, Uganda, Burundi, Mali, Guinea, and Cameroon were in attendance, and some may have addressed the conference.

Source: https://larouchepub.com/