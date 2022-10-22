highly informative interview. Redge Nkosi explains that being a key member of the BRICS alliance puts South Africa in a very optimistic and positive place. Professor Everisto Benyera points out that Gadaffi was murdered because he wanted to change African currency to a gold based system of real value.



Source: SABC

Implications of a new global reserve currency for BRICS counties

3 August 2022

Analysts continue to speculate on the implications of an international reserve currency planned by Russia and China amid fears that the US might be facing a recession. The announcement of a reserve currency was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the BRICS Summit in June. Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump warns of a depression if the US economy continues on the slow growth path. Associate professor of Africans Politics at Unisa, Professor Everisto Benyera, as well as Redge Nkosi, Executive Director Head of Research on Macroeconomics, Money, and Banking at Firstsource Money, join us for the following discussion

