No More Foreign Political Intervention in Africa

Source: HermelaTV

23 November 2021

On November 21, 2021 – The Ethiopian and Eritrean diaspora, along with our allies, A.N.S.W.E.R Coalition & Black Alliance For Peace held a historic Global Day of Protest in 27 cities to say #NoMore / Video Edited by @EmanGetu

