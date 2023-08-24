How South Africa Should Select a Nuclear Power Plant

In his address to the University of Witwatersrand’s Business School on August 17, 2023, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, reaffirmed that nuclear energy will be part of South Africa’s mixed energy strategy. File photo: ANA

In his address to the University of Witwatersrand’s Business School on August 17, 2023, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, reaffirmed that nuclear energy will be part of South Africa’s mixed energy strategy. His remarks are in line with the 2019 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) that specifies an additional 2.5 GW of nuclear power “at a pace and scale that the country can afford, because it is a no-regret option”.

The 2.5GW of nuclear power should ideally be proportioned between a traditional pressure water reactor (PWR) and Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) as they become available within the next decade.

A new PWR will provide affordable baseload electricity and desalinated water to our coastal cities. Two sites have already been identified for construction, Thyspunt in the Eastern Cape and Duynefontein in the Western Cape. Both locations are ideal for a NPP as grid integration costs, freshwater usage, and logistics costs are minimal.

