How China has contributed to world food security

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) — Saturday marked the 41st World Food Day. Due to a pile-up of factors including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and regional conflicts, world food security is currently faced with severe challenges.

China, as one of the most populous countries in the world, has taken effective actions and played an active role in ensuring world food security.

First, China has achieved food self-sufficiency relying on its own capacity. The food storage of China is capable of feeding over 1.4 billion people by providing enough nutrition.

Through hard work, China has secured a bumper harvest for 17 years in a row, with its annual grain output exceeding 650 million tonnes for six consecutive years.

