Source: Zeteo

Gaza Is a ‘Huge Murder’: South African Foreign Minister Speaks to Mehdi Hasan

22 March 2024

In an exclusive interview with Zeteo in Washington D.C., South Africa’s Foreign Minister Dr. Naledi Pandor calls for Benjamin Netanyahu’s arrest, denounces Western countries for supporting Israel, and addresses Elon Musk’s criticisms of South Africa.

