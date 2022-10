Gayton McKenzie, South African self-made, super-successful entrepreneur and founder of the Patriotic Alliance says it is completely possible to resolve South Africa`s energy crisis within a very short time. He says that Europe is the one with the energy crisis, not South Africa which has sun, wind, nuclear, shale gas and massive deposits of coal.

Source: eNCA

McKenzie makes promises to revitalise Eskom

22 September 2022

Like this: Like Loading...