FAST TRACK AIHSRN

Rowland Ataguba, Managing Director of Bethlehem Rail Infrastructure Limited, proposes that the African Integrated High Speed Rail Network should be fast tracked. His proposal should be taken up and considered a priority if Africans are to experience the qualitative changes that only infrastructure, in particular a modern, high speed standard gauge railway network, can deliver.

An Integrated Railway Network In Africa

14 Aug 2020

There is a role that needs to be filled in order to see the full realisation of the African high-speed railway project. This is not necessarily brand new infrastructure. These in-country railway projects are already in various stages, complete, in construction, feasibility or under consideration.

Rowland Ataguba, Managing Director of Bethlehem Rail Infrastructure Limited provides insights into the projects, scenario planning and what needs to be done to ensure that the benefits flow to the people of Africa and the bigger Africa vision. Valuable times has been lost, putting the Agenda 2063 behind schedule. There is a significant need for effective delivery and restructuring of finance and the conditions thereof. The African Integrated High-Speed Railway Network (AIHSRN) project is a flagship project of the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063. It basically aims at facilitating the achievement of the AU Vision of integrating Africa physically and economically.

