Exclusive: Professor Avi Shlaim says “anti-Semitism was a European, not Arab problem”

16 Feb 2024

British-Israeli historian Professor Avi Shlaim was born in Iraq to Jewish parents in 1945, and moved to the newly established State of Israel as a 5-year-old. He speaks to TRT World about how Jews lived peacefully in the Arab and Muslim world before Zionism and the import of anti-Semitism from Europe.

