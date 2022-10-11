EWC will DESTROY farming in South Africa: Was this the Plan?

destruction of food supply is part of the Globalist agenda. Is this why Malema was used to promote EWC?

Source: Centre for Risk Analysis

EWC will DESTROY farming in SA | Theo de Jager

10 October 2022

What impact will Expropriation Without Compensation (EWC) have on South Africa’s farmers? David Ansara of the CRA speaks with Theo de Jager of the Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) about why government land reform programmes have failed and the risk of EWC. WATCH the full interview with Theo de Jager (54 mins) on the ‘Solutions With David Ansara’ podcast: https://youtu.be/D3dMfcMf0XI

