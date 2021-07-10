Source: The New Africa Channel

Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan Fast Track $25 Billion LAPSSET Corridor project

Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan Fast Track $25 Billion LAPSSET Project – Investment in africa by country is at all time high. Ethiopia, Kenya, and South Sudan have recently reaffirmed their adherence to moving forward with the LAPSSET Corridor Program, a massive $25 billion infrastructure project in East Africa. The Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor Program, which begins in Lamu, Kenya, remains the region’s largest and most ambitious infrastructure project, uniting the three countries together with essential infrastructural projects such as ports, highways, railways, an oil pipeline, and airports. The $25 billion infrastructure LAPSSET Corridor project, which will link Kenya with Ethiopia, Uganda and South Sudan, has its headquarters in Magogoni in Kenya’s historic coastal town of Lamu. The far-reaching project involves a railway, a highway, a crude oil pipeline and a fibre-optic cable connecting the four countries. The project will also include several airports, resort cities, an oil refinery, a 32-berth port in Lamu and other supporting infrastructure mini projects. Once completed, the LAPSSET railway will connect to West Africa’s Douala–Lagos–Cotonou–Abidjan Corridor, running through Cameroon, Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire respectively. Experts view the LAPSSET project as a major contribution to the African Union’s regional integration vision of a peaceful, prosperous and fully integrated continent by 2063.

