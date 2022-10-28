Eskom is robbing South Africans

There might be more to loadshedding than meets the eye, claims nuclear energy enthusiast. Photographer: Dean Hutton/Bloomberg

Eskom is neglecting its base load and robbing South Africans of 15 000 watts, claimed Princess Mthombeni, a stakeholder relations officer at a state-owned energy company and nuclear energy enthusiast.

The base load is the minimum level of demand on an electrical grid over a span of time.