She added that Eskom is neglecting the base load because it is said the CEO has completely given up on Eskom power generation plants and that Andre de Ruyter has, in few instances, referred to Eskom as a “dead horse”.
Watch: ‘Eskom is robbing South Africans’
There might be more to loadshedding than meets the eye, claims nuclear energy enthusiast. Photographer: Dean Hutton/Bloomberg
Eskom is neglecting its base load and robbing South Africans of 15 000 watts, claimed Princess Mthombeni, a stakeholder relations officer at a state-owned energy company and nuclear energy enthusiast.
The base load is the minimum level of demand on an electrical grid over a span of time.
