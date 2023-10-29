Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion

this is a beautifully composed documentary narrated by Rising Tide Foundation co-founder, Cynthia Chung, which confronts `green` anti-industry ideology

re posted from RISING TIDE FOUNDATION

RTF Docu-Series

Is it truly the case that in order to live in harmony with nature, industrial activity must be eliminated? Can green energy systems support our current world population and is it possible to have an advanced growing thriving world civilization while also enjoying growing, thriving ecosystems? In this first of a six part docu-series, The Rising Tide Foundation begins to answer these questions and much more.