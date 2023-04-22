Source: Schiller Institute

The systemic collapse of the trans-Atlantic financial system is destroying the physical economy of entire nations, and is driving the world towards war. There is a renewed discussion about the need for a Glass-Steagall bankruptcy reorganization of the international financial system in order to end the casino economy, as well as the need for Lyndon LaRouche’s Four Laws. The world and every nation in it must move back to physical economy instead of monetarist values. A key example of that is the farm sector, which needs to be able to provide for the international food requirements of the world’s population. A manifesto of farmers from around the world is in preparation, and will be discussed during this panel. #dollar #dollarcollapse #brics

End the Casino Economy Before It’s Too Late — Panel 3

16 April 2023

