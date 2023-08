“This is just the beginning of the African Revolution, and it is not going to stop!”- Dr Arikana Chihombori Quao

17 August 2023

France forcing Niger to send all its natural resources to France, having its own military in Niger and forcing Nigeriens to only be trained by France is a coup. Forcing Niger to deposit 50% of its resource reserves with France is also a coup Former Permanent Representative To The African Union Mission in Washington DC, Dr. Arikana Quao

