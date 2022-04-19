Rwanda continues to back the M23 terrorists in eastern Congo. Kagame keeps the region destabilized in order that the predominantly City of London mining concerns can operate in an unregulated environment, trading coltan, cobalt, gold and diamonds on the blackmarket. Congolese miners work for a pittance while foreign mnc`s make billions. In a regulated, stable and well governed state this could not happen.

Source: SABC News

DRC Unrest | Thousands flee new rebel violence in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

4 April 2022

About 6 000 people have fled to Uganda amid renewed violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo by the M23 rebel group. Congo’s army has also blamed the rebel group for shooting down a U.N. Helicopter killing eight soldiers.

